Leona Maguire hit a level-par 72 in her first round at the Women's Open to sit five shots off the lead.

The Cavan golfer, who competed for Ireland in the Tokyo Olympics earlier in August, is tied for 47th after the first day's play at Carnoustie.

Her compatriot Lauren Walsh is two shots behind on two over after an opening round of 74.

World number one Nelly Korda, Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom and South Korea's Kim Sui-young share the clubhouse lead.

Jordanstown golfer Stephanie Meadow is not taking part in what is the final major of the year due to an injury sustained in the build-up to last week's Scottish Open.

Maguire hit three birdies - on holes two, seven and 12 - but she had just as many bogeys, on five, eight and 18.

Walsh briefly moved under par with her second birdie of the day on the ninth but three bogeys on the back nine saw her drop off.