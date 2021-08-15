Last updated on .From the section Golf

Ryann O'Toole held off Lydia Ko to end her 11-year wait for LPGA Tour success

Scottish Women's Open final leaderboard -17 R O'Toole (US); -14 L Ko (NZ), A Thitikul (Tha); -13 A Jutanugarn (Tha); -12 C Hull (Eng); -11 A Ewing (US) Selected others: -9 A Nordqvist (Swe); -7 K MacDonald (Sco) -6 B Law (Eng); -3 M Reid (Eng); +2 M Thomson (Sco)

Ryann O'Toole says she may shelve plans to retire this year after winning the Women's Scottish Open for her first LPGA Tour title at the 228th attempt.

The 34-year-old American's bogey-free, eight-under 64 earned a three-shot victory at Dumbarnie Links in Fife.

Lydia Ko's shot a course record 63 to claim a share of second on 14 under alongside Atthaya Thitikul.

England's Charley Hull, who was tied for the lead going into the round, finished fifth after her fourth 69.

Scotland's Kelsey MacDonald shared 15th place after a closing 70 left her 10 shots back on seven under.

"I still feel like I'm in shock and the tears are going to come later when things die down," said O'Toole, who is playing her 11th season on the tour.

"I'm getting married in December and my clock's ticking. I want to have kids.

"I thought maybe this year would be my last. But I don't know if I could stop playing golf now."