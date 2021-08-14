Last updated on .From the section Golf

Scottish Women's Open, second-round leaderboard -9 C Hull (Eng), A Jutanugarn (Tha), R O'Toole (USA); -8 A Thitikul (Tha), A Buhai (Rsa); -6 A Nordqvist (Swe); -5 K MacDonald (Sco) C Boutier (Fra), L Ko (Nzl) 69, Y Noh (USA) 71, M Alex (USA) 71 Selected others: -3 B Law (Eng), L Maguire (Irl); -1 G Hall (Eng), M Reid (Eng); +5 C Booth (Sco), M Thomson (Sco)

England's Charley Hull says her game has never been in better shape as she attempts to convert a share of the lead into the Women's Scottish Open title.

The 25-year-old goes into the final day at Dumbarnie Links in Fife alongside American Ryann O'Toole and Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn on nine under par.

Hull carded four birdies and a sole bogey, on the par-three 16th, in her third successive round of 69.

Kelsey MacDonald is the leading Scot, four shots off the lead, after a 72.

"I've been feeling confident the last six weeks since the US Open," said Hull, whose last victory came in Abu Dhabi in January 2019.

"I feel really good. It's coming to the point now where I'm playing well and I don't even know how many birdies I made. I can't remember what shots I hit because my brain is not thinking too much.

"My golf game this year has probably been one of the best I've ever been. I put so much hard work into it in the winter."

Overnight leader Jutanugarn was two shots clear heading to the 17th tee, but back-to-back bogeys cost her the outright lead, completing a mixed bag round that featured five birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey.

South African Ashleigh Buhai and and Atthaya Thitikul are a shot further back on eight under.

MacDonald was left to rue bogeys on the final two holes that doubled her deficit on the leading trio.

"I'm obviously gutted with my finish," the Scot said.

"I would have taken level par at the start of the day, but when I give myself those opportunities, and to finish so poorly like that, is disappointing."