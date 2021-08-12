Last updated on .From the section Golf

Scottish Women's Open, first-round leaderboard -7 M Thomson (Sco); -5 A van Dam (Net), T Suwannapura (Tha), Y Saso (Phi); -4 K MacDonald (Sco), Y Noh (USA), R O'Toole (USA), B Morgan (Wal), S Schmelzel (USA), O Cowan (Ger), L Stephenson (USA), A Thitikul (Tha), N Madsen (Den), Mi-Jung Hur (S Korea) Selected others: -3 L Hall (Wal), C Hull (Eng), B Law (Eng); -2 L Davis (Eng); -1 S Lewis (USA)

Michele Thomson put a "turbulent time" behind her to lead the Scottish Women's Open by two strokes after a course-record first round at Dumbarnie Links.

The 33-year-old Scot bogeyed the first before bouncing back with an eagle at the second.

She then followed up with a run of four straight birdies around the turn while also knocking in an eight-foot putt for birdie at the 18th for a round of 65.

"It's nice to put it all together and shoot a low score," she said.

"We had really good conditions and I can't complain, there was no wind and having a 7.00am tee time on a links course, I can't think of anything better."

Two-time LPGA Tour winner Jasmine Suwannapura joins Anne van Dam and major champion Yuka Saso in a tie for second at five under par.

Thailand's Suwannapura, runner-up at the Women's Open at Royal Troon last year, started with four straight birdies, and recovered after a bogey at 11 and double-bogey at the 12th to stay in contention.

Thomson gave up the sport in 2012 and joined the police only to return to the professional ranks four years later.

She has endured a tough time on and off the course recently, with the death of a close friend and her father having a heart attack while caddying for her at an event in Finland.

"The last couple of months have been quite tough. It was just good to get out there and shoot a low score. Golf is just golf. That's what I have learned in the last couple of months.

"Obviously dad had his heart attack in Finland when on the bag and I lost a good friend recently, a sponsor of mine, so that round was for him."