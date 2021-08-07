Last updated on .From the section Golf

Kim finished in a share of 32nd in the men's golf competition at the Tokyo Olympics

Ever had that sinking feeling that it's just not your day?

When Kim Si-woo hit five straight shots into the water on the 11th at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational, he would certainly have been asking the question.

And it's not one he is going to be allowed to forget anytime soon, as his score of 13 goes down as the highest on a par three on the PGA Tour - outside of the four majors - since 1983.

It saw him slip from five over par to 15 over and tumble to the back of the field in one horror 155-yard hole.

His disastrous bid to find terra firma saw Kim send his tee shot right of the island green.

The South Korean, who has won three PGA Tour events, then went to a drop zone 96 yards from the hole.

From there, it became a recurring golfing nightmare as he plonked his next four shots into the water before finally finding the rough with his 11th shot.

Kim then chipped to within a foot of the cup before tapping in for an unenviable 13.

And how does one respond to such a showing?

Well, it was a mixed bag from Kim who last week finished in a share of 32nd in the men's golf competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

He birdied the next hole, then had more trouble on the par-three 14th where he sent another tee shot into the water and double-bogeyed before following up with three birdies.

While it was a significant recovery, it was not enough to avoid finishing last in the field of 65 that completed all four rounds at TPC Southwind in Memphis.