Last updated on .From the section Golf

McIlroy and Poulter both shot rounds of four-under-par 66 in Memphis in Friday

WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational first-round leaderboard -13 H English (US); -11 C Smith (Aus), A Ancer (Mex); -10 I Poulter (Eng), S Burns (US) S Scheffler (US); -9 L Oosthuizen (SA), B DeChambeau (US) Selected others:-6 P Casey (Eng); D Johnson (US); -5 T Hatton (Eng); -4 L Westwood (Eng); -3 S Lowry (Ire); -2 R McIlroy (NI), J Rose (Eng), C Moriwaka (Jap); -1 T Fleetwood (Eng), B Koepka (US); Level J Spieth (US); +2 X Schauffele (US), M Fitzpatrick (Eng)

Rory McIlroy fired a four-under-par 66 to move up the leaderboard on day two of the WGC-St Jude Invitational in Memphis, with Ian Poulter joint fourth.

McIlroy's round sees him lie tied for 38th on two under while Poulter posted a similar score to sit 10 under.

American Harris English, the overnight leader, carded a 65 to lead by two shots from Australian Cameron Smith and Mexico's Abraham Ancer.

Smith and Ancer shot blemish-free 62s - the best rounds of the day.

Poulter is joined on 10 under by American duo Sam Burns and Scottie Scheffler.

Four-time major winner McIlroy began the day in 62nd but ended the second round 24 places better off after registering five birdies and a bogey in his 18 holes.

Poulter, 45, is bidding to secure a first win since April 2018, while 32-year-old Harris is aiming for his third PGA Tour title this year.

Louis Oosthuizen and world number seven Bryson De Chambeau remain well in contention on nine under after a day of low scoring.

Paul Casey and Dustin Johnson are tied 13th of the 66-strong field, with Tyrrell Hatton just one shot worse off.

Lee Westwood is four under, with Shane Lowry three under and Justin Rose joined on two under by, among others, Open champion Collin Morikawa.

Tommy Fleetwood and Brooks Koepka are part of a group on one under, but Olympic gold medallist Xander Schauffele is struggling on two over, along with Matt Fitzpatrick.