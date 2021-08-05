Last updated on .From the section Golf

There were contrasting fortunes for McIlroy and Poulter in Memphis

WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational first-round leaderboard -8 H English (US); -6 J Herman (US), C Ortiz (Mex), M Wolff (US), I Poulter (Eng); -5 B DeChambeau (US), S Scheffler (US), M Leishman (Aus) Selected others:-3 L Oosthuizen (SA), T Hatton (Eng), L Westwood (Eng), J Thomas (US), C Morikawa (US); -2 P Casey (Eng), S Lowry (Ire); +2 R McIlroy (NI)

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy was unable to build on a promising Olympic debut as he stumbled to a two-over par 72 in the opening round of the WGC-St Jude Invitational in Memphis.

McIlroy carded two birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey to end the round 10 shots adrift of leader Harris English in 62nd place.

McIlroy came into the tournament after missing out on a bronze medal in Tokyo.

Ian Poulter is one of four players in a tie for second on six under.

The Englishman, 45, made six birdies in a blemish-free round to boost his hopes of a first win since April 2018.

Americans Jim Herman and Matthew Wolff and Mexico's Carlos Ortiz share second with Poulter with England's Tyrrell Hatton and Lee Westwood also well-placed on three under alongside defending champion Justin Thomas.

World number seven Bryson DeChambeau, who on Wednesday said he had lost "eight to 10 pounds" from a bout of Covid-19 that forced him to withdraw from the Olympics, is three off the lead on five under.

English, who is searching for his third PGA Tour title this year, went out in 28 after carding seven birdies in his first nine holes.

While he bogeyed the 10th and 12th holes, the 32-year-old finished with three birdies in his last four to take a two-shot lead.