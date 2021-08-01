Last updated on .From the section Golf

Gavins and Anannarukarn claimed their first wins on the European Tour and LPGA Tour

ISPS Handa World Invitational highlights Dates: 29 July-1 August Venues: Galgorm Castle and Massereene Golf Club Coverage: Watch highlights on BBC iPlayer here

ISPS Handa World Invitational final leaderboard Men:-13 D Gavins (Eng); -12 D Horsey (Eng); -11 D Hillier (NZ), M Kawamura (Jpn), J Smith (Eng) A Canizares (Spa); -10 D van Driel (Ned), H Leon (Chi), J Catlin (US), J Harding (SA) Selected others:-7 D McElroy (NI); -6 E Pepperell (Eng), J Senior (Eng); -5 T McKibbin (NI) Women:-16 P Anannarukarn (Tha)* won on second play-off hole, E Talley (US); -15 J Kupcho (US), -13 A Thitikul (Tha); -12 S Michaels (US), M Harigae (US), C Choi (Kor) Selected others:-9 G Hall (Eng); -8 O Mehaffey (NI), C Hull (Eng)

England's Daniel Gavins carded a bogey-free final round of 65 to claim his maiden European Tour title in the men's event at the World Invitational.

His compatriot David Horsey was one behind after a lost ball at the last saw him finishing with a bogey.

Thailand's Pajaree Anannarukarn held her nerve to beat Emma Talley in a tense play-off in the women's tournament at Galgorm Castle.

Anannarukarn, 22, parred the second extra hole to edge out the American.

Jennifer Kupcho bogeyed the last to miss the play-off by one shot at the Thai player secured her first LPGA Tour triumph.

With European Tour, Ladies European Tour and LPGA Tour status and a field of 288 men and women competing for equal prize money, the World Invitational was the first event of its kind in the northern hemisphere, and Galgorm produced nail-biting climaxes to both competitions on Sunday.

In the men's event, Horsey put himself in pole position to claim his first win in six years with a two-shot lead at the turn only to suffer a back-nine collapse.

The 36-year-old Englishman, who was searching for his fifth European Tour win, was guilty of errant driving as he found water with his tee shots at the 11th and 13th, which cost him three shots over the two holes.

Horsey's double bogey on the 13th dropped him back into a tie with Gavins and Daniel Hillier, but the New Zealander's chances were dashed with dropped shots at the 16th and 17th.

Overnight leader Jordan Smith started strongly with two birdies in the first four holes to reach 17 under but the Englishman dropped seven shots - including a triple-bogey on the par-four sixth - to end up in a tie for third on 11 under with Hillier, Spain's Alejandro Canizares and Japan's Masahiro Kawamura.

Wayward driving cost Horsey his first European Tour victory in six years

With Gavins watching the closing stages unfold on a mobile phone on the practice ground, Horsey held a share of the lead standing on the 18th tee, but lost his ball with a wild drive on the par-five.

From there, Horsey could only manage a six to finish on 12 under, handing Gavins his first title after having overturned a seven-shot deficit.

"I can't believe it," said world number 453 Gavins after his surprise victory.

"Seven behind, I didn't really think I was in with a chance of winning. I think it will take a while to sink in - what an amazing day."

Northern Ireland's Dermot McElroy was the highest-placed home player, firing a three-under 67 to finish in a tie for 15th on seven under, with Tom McKibbin two shots further back to secure his best European Tour finish in a share of 26th place.

American John Catlin, who won last year's Irish Open at Galgorm, finished tied seventh on 10 under, alongside South Africa's Justin Harding, who lost last week's Cazoo Open in Wales to Spain's Nacho Elvira.

With Gavins having secured his title, the women's event required a play-off after Talley let a two-shot lead slip to finish tied with Anannarukarn.

Anannarukarn had overcome a triple-bogey at the par-4 sixth hole with five birdies on the front nine, before adding two birdies and one bogey on the back, while Talley's up-and-down final round included seven birdies and four bogeys.

And while both players parred the first extra hole, Talley's mishit approach on the second handed the initiative to Anannarukarn, who kept her composure to end a long wait for a maiden LPGA Tour win.

England's Georgia Hall finished in a tie for 14th on nine under, one shot ahead of fellow Solheim Cup player Charley Hull and Northern Ireland's Olivia Mehaffey, who was playing in her first event on home soil since turning professional.