Last updated on .From the section Golf

Pajaree Anannarukarn fired a 66 to move to the top of the women's leaderboard

ISPS Handa World Invitational third-round leaderboard Men:-15 J Smith (Eng); -14 D Horsey (Eng) -11 D Hillier (NZ); -10 D van Driel (Ned) , M Kawamura (Jap); -9 J Harding (SA), V Norman (Swe); Selected others: -8 J Catlin (US); -5 T McKibbin (NI); - 4 J Senior (Aus), M Armitage (Eng), D McElroy (NI), E Pepperell (Eng) Women: -13 P Anannarukarn (Tha), J Kupcho (US), E Talley (US); -12 C Choi (Kor) ; -10 A Thitikut (Tha); Selected others: -8 C Hull (Eng); -6 G Hall (Eng); -5 O Mehaffey (NI)

England's Jordan Smith leads the men's event as three players share the lead in the women's tournament at the World Invitational at Galgorm Castle.

Smith posted five birdies in a bogey-free third-round 65 to lie 15 under par, one ahead of compatriot David Horsey who shot an impressive 64.

Halfway leader, New Zealand's Daniel Hiller is third on 11 under.

Thailand's Pajaree Anannarukarn and Americans Jennifer Kupcho and Emma Talley are all on the 13 under mark.

South Korea's Chella Choi is one shot adrift of the leading trio.

Anannarukarn shot the best third round in the women's competition with a 66.

English pair Charley Hull and Georgia Hall are tied for eighth and 17th places respectively on eight and six under.

Northern Ireland's Olivia Mehaffey posted a 71 and is five under in joint 26th going into the final round.

Dutchman Darius van Driel is fourth in the men's European Tour event on 10 under, along with Japan's Masahiro Kawamura.

Young Northern Ireland golfer Tom McKibbin recorded his third consecutive sub-70 round as a 69 left him tied 22nd on five under.

Jack Senior, winner of the inaugural World Invitational in 2019, is one shot worse off, along with England pair Marcus Armitage and Eddie Pepperell and Northern Ireland's Dermot McElroy.

Niall Kearney (-1) and Simon Thornton (level) both missed the third-round cut, along with England's world number 85 Andy Sullivan (-2).