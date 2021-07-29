Last updated on .From the section Golf

ISPS Handa World Invitational first round Leaders: -8 Smith (Eng); -7 G Dryburgh, J Kupcho (USA), C Choi (Kor); -6 D Drysdale (Sco), M Schmid (Ger) Selected others: -5 G Hall (Eng), C Hull (Eng); -3 O Mehaffey (NI), T McKibbin (NI); -2 J Senior (Eng); Par M Hoey (NI) ; +1 J Caldwell (NI)

Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh shares an opening-round lead at the World Invitational in Northern Ireland with America's Jennifer Kupcho and South Korea's Chella Choi.

The trio shot a seven under par 66 and are two shots ahead of English duo Charley Hull and Georgia Hall.

England's Jordan Smith holds a two-shot lead in the men's field following an opening score of 62.

Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin is on three under after carding a 67.

The tournament begins on Thursday at Galgorm Castle and Massereene with a field of 288 men and women competing for equal prize money.

The World Invitational is tri-sanctioned by the European Tour, Ladies European Tour and the LPGA Tour.

With players split between the two courses, it was Druburgh, Kupcho and Choi who made the strongest start at Massereene.

Dryburgh carded a bogey-free round, which included an eagle at the first, while Kupcho and Choi also had low-scoring rounds in County Antrim.

Hall, one of six major winners in the women's field, and Hull remain firmly in contention while Northern Ireland's Olivia Mehaffey sits two shots further back on three under in 13th position.

At Galgorm, Smith opened his account with a bogey-free round to end the day two clear of Scotland's David Drysdale and Germany's Mattias Schmid.

Jack Senior, winner from 2019, is tied for 24th after an opening round of 68, while NI duo Michael Hoey and Jonathan Caldwell are level par and one-over respectively.

NI's Olivia Mehaffey is in contention after turning professional earlier this year

Mixed events 'pretty cool'

Northern Ireland teenager McKibbin turned professional in April and made a solid start to his maiden European Tour event on home soil.

"It's nice to be bogey-free, especially with the rain, it was hammering it down when we started and for the first nine holes, which made it pretty tricky," he said.

"The event has been great. Pretty cool to have men and women competing and to see how the top women players compete too. I could see more events like this happening.

"Everyone has said to me 'you know Galgorm well' but the way the weather has been recently, it's a different test to what we are used to."