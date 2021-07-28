Mehaffey is competing in her first event on home soil since turning professional

Northern Irish golfer Olivia Mehaffey believes events like this week's World Invitational are key to taking the sport "to the next level".

The tournament begins on Thursday at Galgorm Castle and Massereene with a field of 288 men and women competing for equal prize money.

The World Invitational is tri-sanctioned by the European Tour, Ladies European Tour and the LPGA Tour.

"I think it helps with the female game and the recognition," said Mehaffey.

"I think the guys really enjoy being alongside us. I hope in the future we're going to see more events like this."

The 23-year-old Tandragee golfer, who turned professional earlier this year, added: I got a few messages from younger girls saying they were going to come out this week, and to me that's very special to have that role model figure.

"I feel like I've been playing this role this week for many of these girls, and if we help grow the game by a few more people this week, I think that will be very, very special."

With European Tour, Ladies European Tour and LPGA Tour status, the World Invitational is the first event of its kind in the northern hemisphere.

The women's event at Galgorm Castle in Ballymena and Massereene in Antrim boasts a strong field featuring five major winners including Georgia Hall and Jeongeun Lee6.

The inaugural tournament in 2019 was won by Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow, who was unable to compete in this week's event due to her upcoming participation for Team Ireland at the Olympic Games in Tokyo alongside Cavan's Leona Maguire, who has broken into the top 50 in the world rankings for the first time following her tied-sixth finish at the Evian Championship in France.

2018 Women's British Open winner Georgia Hall is in the field at Galgorm and Massereene

And while Mehaffey is aware that she will attract a strong home interest this week, she insists she is keeping her expectations low on what is both her LPGA Tour debut and her first event on home soil as a professional.

"I know there's a little bit of pressure but I just want to enjoy this week," said Mehaffey, who will play alongside England's Bronte Law and South Korea's Chella Choi in the first two rounds.

"I want to enjoy playing in front of my family, my friends. I just want to take it all in, and I'm not putting any pressure on myself. I don't have any expectations this week.

"I think as amazing as it would be to think about winning, that's not at all in my head right now, it's just shot by shot and really taking it in, gaining as much experience as I can and enjoying this week."

The men's tournament, which was won by England's Jack Senior in 2019, features seven-time European Tour winner Alvaro Quiros of Spain, 2016 Ryder Cup player Andy Sullivan, who is searching for his fifth victory on tour, and American John Catlin, who clinched last year's Irish Open at Galgorm.

There is also a strong home contingent with Jonathan Caldwell - who claimed his maiden European Tour win at the Scandinavian Mixed in June - joined by fellow Northern Irishmen Cormac Sharvin, Tom McKibbin, Michael Hoey, Dermot McElroy and amateurs Josh Hill and Michael Reid.