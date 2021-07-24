Last updated on .From the section Golf

Jeongeun Lee6's only LPGA victory came in the US Open

Evian Championship day-three leaderboard -18 J Lee6 (Kor); -13 Y Noh (US); -12 L Ko (NZ); -11 M Lee (Aus), A Furue (Jap), P Anannarukarn (Tha); -10 A Jutanugarn (Tha); -9 C Hull (Eng) Selected others : -6 Georgia Hall (Eng); -3 N Korda (US) Full leaderboard

South Korea's Jeongeun Lee6 edged closer to a second major with a third-round 68 at the Evian Championship.

It sees the 2019 US Open winner move to 18 under par and take a five-shot lead into Sunday's final round.

American Yealimi Noh is second on 13 under par, while New Zealand's 2015 champion Lydia Ko is a stroke further back in third in eastern France.

England's Charley Hull climbed into the top 10 with a superb five-under-par 66 to move to nine under overall.

After a remarkable 10-under-par performance in the second round, it was a more measured display from Lee6.

But there were still flashes of brilliance from the 25-year-old, who eagled the par four 12th with a sublime 89-yard wedge shot.

"I was behind going into the final round of the US Open so this is going be very different," said Lee6

"I am waiting so much for my second win and if it is another major that would be even more amazing. I know I am going to be very nervous tomorrow [Sunday]."

Thai duo slip back

It proved a disappointing day for Thai duo Pajaree Anannarukarn and Ariya Jutanugarn, with both losing ground after beginning Saturday within three strokes of overnight leader Lee6.

Anannarukarn carded three bogeys on the back nine to end her third round with a one-over-par 72.

Former world number one and two-time major winner Jutanugarn fared even worse with a double bogey on the ninth hole contributing to a two-over-par 73.