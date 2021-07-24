Last updated on .From the section Golf

Nacho Elvira is 154th in the Race to Dubai

Cazoo Wales Open supported by Gareth Bale day three leaderboard -15 N Elvira (Spa); -10 C Shinkwin (Eng), J Harding (SA), C Hanna (USA), M Korhonen (Fin); -9 S Horsfield (Eng); -8 M Kawamura (Jap), M Wallace (Eng) Selected others:-6 O Farr (Wal), N Colsaerts (Bel), C Hill (Sco); J Wrisdale (Eng) -5 S Kjeldsen (Den), J Morrison (Eng), D Drysdale (Sco), R McEvoy (Eng); -4 J Catlin (USA)

Nacho Elvira is on course for the first European Tour title of his career after stretching his lead to six shots on day three of the Cazoo Open supported by Gareth Bale.

The Spaniard, 34, had led by two after round two, but a Saturday 66 means he is in control going into Sunday's final round at Celtic Manor.

England's Callum Shinkwin is tied-second after a superb third-round 63.

Justin Harding, Chase Hanna and Mikko Korhonen are alongside him on 10 under.

Sam Horsfield, who won the Celtic Classic on this course last year, is a shot further back with fellow Englishman Matt Wallace on eight under.

World number 694 Elvira has won on the Challenge Tour, but is without a European Tour triumph in 194 starts.

Oliver Farr is the best-placed Welshman after an excellent third-round 64 took him to six under, with Bradley Dredge level par and amateur Archie Davies one over.

Sweden's Vincent Norrman had been second at the halfway point in the tournament but a disastrous 10 on the 18th saw him slump to three under.