Darren Clarke is aiming to become only the fourth man to add a Senior Open title to an Open Championship triumph

Darren Clarke leads the Senior Open midway through day two at Sunningdale after firing a three-under-par 67.

After sharing the lead with South Africa's James Kingston following an opening 65, Clarke, 52, birdied the first and third to move to seven under.

Three straight bogeys from the sixth halted the Northern Irishman's progress but he then hit five more birdies.

Clarke's eight-under total gave him a two-shot clubhouse lead over another former Open champion Ernie Els.

The South African, who played alongside Clarke over the opening two rounds, fired a second consecutive 67 to move to six under while Ian Woosnam and Miguel Angel Jimenez were both in the clubhouse on four under.

Clarke's fast start saw him move into a sole lead before his momentum stalled with his three straight bogeys.

The 52-year-old regrouped by picking up a shot at the ninth and while he dropped another stroke at the 12th, Clarke produced an impressive finish as he managed gains at the 13th, 14th, 16th and last.

On Wednesday, Clarke said he would "dearly love" to join Gary Player, Bob Charles and Tom Watson as the only players to have added a Senior Open title to an Open Championship triumph.

The five-time Ryder Cup player has enjoyed a successful transition to the PGA Tour Champions circuit having picked up two victories in the last eight months.

The other overnight leader Kingston dropped back to one under after 17 holes while defending champion Bernard Langer, one off the pace after an opening 66, was among the afternoon starters.