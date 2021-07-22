Last updated on .From the section Golf

Nacho Elvira (right) celebrates with his caddie after making birdie on the last hole of the day

Cazoo Wales Open supported by Gareth Bale day one leaderboard -7 V Norrman (Swe), N Elvira (Spa); -5 J Morrison (Eng), M Korhonen (Fin); -4 C Hanna (USA), B Macpherson (Aus), R Rock (Eng), N Colsaerts (Bel), J-B Gonnet (Fra), J Wrisdale (Eng), M Wallace (Eng), S Horsfield (Eng), W Ormsby (Aus) Selected others: -3 A Rai (Eng), J Harding (SA), J Catlin (USA); -2 S Kjeldsen (Den), A Davies (Wal)

Vincent Norrman and Nacho Elvira share the lead at seven under after round one of the Cazoo Open supported by Gareth Bale at Celtic Manor.

Sweden's Norrman fired seven birdies in a bogey-free 64, with Spaniard Elvira matching that score in the south Wales sunshine despite a double bogey at 16.

England's James Morrison is second on five under alongside Mikko Korhonen.

English Ryder Cup hopeful Matt Wallace, the highest-ranked player in the field, is in a group at four under.

Former Ryder Cup player Nicolas Colsaerts and England's Robert Rock are also among those on four under, with Aaron Rai and Justin Harding - who both finished in the top 20 at last week's Open - and American John Catlin in a group on three under.

Amateur Archie Davies, 20, was the best Welsh player as he birdied the last for a two under round of 69.