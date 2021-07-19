The Open 2021: Why Collin Morikawa deserves to be 'Champion Golfer of the Year'

By Iain CarterBBC golf correspondent

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments31

Collin Morikawa's Open victory capped an unprecedented period of seven men's majors in the last 11 months - a thrilling spell that began with the young American's triumph at last year's US PGA Championship.

By bookending this unique time when golf's biggest tournaments came along with record regularity, Morikawa has made himself the game's newest superstar.

The 24-year-old plays a sport where form and results routinely fluctuate. Nothing can be taken for granted, but he seems destined for greatness given his extraordinary rate of success.

From the moment Morikawa burst onto the professional scene in 2019, no one could argue with his ball-striking skills. Within a handful of tournaments he was a PGA Tour winner; playing privileges having been rapidly secured.

Then he won the US PGA Championship at Harding Park at the first time of asking in August last year. Arriving at Sandwich would be another new and triumphant experience.

During his fledgling career, the only questions have surrounded his putting, yet - employing an increasingly dependable claw grip - he produced one of the finest displays seen on the greens during a major Sunday.

It was an astonishing Open debut. "Everything about my stats says I'm not a good putter," Morikawa admitted. "I feel like I can get a lot better.

"But in these situations I feel like everything is thrown off the table. Forget about all your stats, who can perform well in these situations?"

And with that answer the champion outlined an essential winning mentality required to land the sport's most prestigious titles. It is a quality that runs through the DNA of all those who have prospered in the last year.

The four players who made the cut in all four majors in 2021 were, fittingly, the quartet who battled to become the champion golfer of the year; Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth and Louis Oosthuizen.

Rahm won the US Open last month and the other major winners in the past 11 months have also been from golf's top drawer.

Last September the 2020 US Open went to Bryson DeChambeau, while the Masters Green Jacket fitted perfectly Dustin Johnson a couple of months later. Hideki Matsuyama's Augusta triumph in April was also an overdue success.

Phil Mickelson reminded us that class in permanent by beating Oosthuizen to the US PGA title in May, before Rahm's maiden major at Torrey Pines also condemned the plucky South African to a sixth major runner-up finish.

Morikawa believes the champions and regular contenders in this spell share a common mentality. "That's why I think over the past few majors you've seen a lot of the same names up there," said the winner at Royal St George's.

"Because they believe in their game, they know what they're doing when they practice, and they're able to bring it out in these big moments."

Morikawa is perhaps least surprised at his rate of success. He quickly settled into professional life, not content with taking place money.

The man from Los Angeles turns up looking for trophies.

This dawning came at only his third tour event, the 2019 Travellers Championship. He heard Brooks Koepka say he was there to win.

"When he first turned pro he was there to make cuts," Morikawa explained. "Then he went to top 30s and top 20s and top 10s.

"From that day I just switched to, let's go out and win."

He was succeeded as PGA champion by the now 51-year-old Mickelson. "When Phil won the PGA I didn't look at him as this old guy winning," Morikawa said.

"I looked at him as competition that could still play really well. If he put everything together, and he did, he could play well and win.

"At 24 years old, it's so hard to look back at the two short years that I have been a pro and see what I've done because I want more."

And there appears plenty in prospect for the first player since Bobby Jones to win multiple majors in only eight or fewer starts.

In the last century only Jones, Peter Thomson, Gary Player, Seve Ballesteros, Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth have won an Open aged 24 or younger. Morikawa joins an illustrious list in that regard too.

He is part of a formidable US line up that is dominating the world game. Yes, the Spaniard Rahm tops the world rankings but the now third ranked Morikawa is one of 11 Americans in the top 16.

Steve Stricker, the United States Ryder Cup captain, is going to have one of the strongest teams ever assembled when his side take on Europe for the trophy at Whistling Straits this September.

Padraig Harrington will be skippering the underdogs - a status that has suited Europe on plenty of occasions - for their defence in Wisconsin.

The majors came thick and fast but have not been kind to UK players and last week's Open was particularly disappointing.

Robert MacIntyre was the exception; the spirited and talented Scot carding weekend rounds of 65 and 67 to finish in a share of eighth.

Paul Casey posted another major top 20, but there was little for the 152,330 spectators who were allowed on the course last week to cheer from a home perspective. Not that this mattered greatly because they still revelled in a glorious and atmospheric spectacle.

Fans could watch the world's best players display their skills on a course set up superbly.

The undulating fairways were kept soft enough to prevent good shots from being propelled into knee deep killer rough and the greens were sufficiently slow to ensure play could continue in the most challenging winds.

This was in keeping with recent Opens where scoring has been consistently low. Since 2016, when R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers took over at St Andrews, only Francesco Molinari's Carnoustie win three years ago has been under par by single digits (-8).

Each of these events have produced thrilling championships and fitting champions; Henrik Stenson (-20) in 2016, Jordan Spieth (-12) in 2017 and Shane Lowry (-15) at Royal Portrush in 2019.

Now Morikawa's name is added to the Claret Jug. He was bogey-free for his last 31 holes in finishing 15 under par.

This formidable young man won with poise and grace and seems destined for golfing greatness. At the same time he is setting impeccable standards for the rest to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

30 comments

  • Comment posted by francis, today at 16:24

    Well done Collin first of many 🏌️‍♂️

  • Comment posted by evo, today at 16:20

    Well done Iain Carter. A whole article without mentioning McLlroy. Keep it up, even if it means having to work a little harder.

    • Reply posted by FoxesnTigers, today at 16:24

      FoxesnTigers replied:
      Good to see you feel the need to mention RM. Your assessment doesn’t bare scrutiny, but Carter pieces always get these comments. Nuts.

  • Comment posted by Modest, today at 16:20

    Brilliant performance by Morikawa but nobody mentions he was a full hole behind and playing really slow as usual. Should have been put on the clock.

  • Comment posted by hammertime, today at 16:17

    Because he shot the lowest score

  • Comment posted by ziggy played guitar, today at 16:13

    Some brilliant play all week by quite a few players. The conditions suited good scoring but it was the putting that was just fantastic by Morikawa. From what I saw yesterday on the course his game management and careful deliberate swing is the best in the business right now. Top player and good guy also.

  • Comment posted by victoria road, today at 16:12

    Noticed that the top Brit over the 2 last rounds barely got a mention and no coverage by SKY

    • Reply posted by frannie, today at 16:18

      frannie replied:
      Guy was slamming birdies in, climbing the leaderboard and all we got was coverage of the odd putt. Sky coverage was awful all round

  • Comment posted by BBCneedslivegolf, today at 16:10

    Bemused - I thought McIlroy was the best golfer each and every year ?
    No doubt the column tipping him to win the 2022 Masters will already be written

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 16:14

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Yawn.

  • Comment posted by wow123, today at 16:09

    Deserved winner. This guy is real class.
    Sad for Louis, and relieved that Jordan didn’t win, given the massive amount of luck he had over the four days.
    It was great to see the crowds enjoyment, and that the players loved that too.

  • Comment posted by Robson, today at 16:07

    'Champion Golfer of the Year' is a title given to the player with the lowest score at the Open Championship.
    Every golfer who wins the Open gets called that.

  • Comment posted by perrysj, today at 16:06

    Great performance with irons and flat stick. McIlroy will always struggle in the Open if any breeze at all and really weak putter. Good job we never play Ryder Cup on links courses - Europe would get hammered.

  • Comment posted by nonethewiser, today at 16:04

    Without exception British golfers found a way to throw away their opportunity to challenge during this Open. It was left to a Spaniard and that hardy annual South African to really take advantage of virtually the most benign Open playing conditions since the 1977 duel. why?

  • Comment posted by DrunkOnRedWine, today at 16:01

    Morikawa's iron play was majestic and backed up by a warm putter. Quite frankly he was in a different class and to win the US PGA and The Open on debut is unbelievable. He'll win many more as his temperament is outstanding too. Will be very interesting to see how he performs in the Ryder Cup in September

  • Comment posted by evernut, today at 15:57

    Collin Morikawa putted like Tiger at his best . The ultimate compliment. A fully worthy winner , great performance.

  • Comment posted by Stueyg, today at 15:55

    A really tough battle to the finish between Morikawa, Spieth and Louis. The Open is always won by the player who adapts to the conditions best, hence why Bryson was nowhere. Hope Morikawa is around for a long time. Much like Spieth in his golden era he is a pleasure to watch and listen to.

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 16:02

      twinprime replied:
      Do you live on cliches?

  • Comment posted by doubletake, today at 15:54

    Good week and a good course, set up just how you should expect. The low scores were a reflection of the low wind speeds.

    Great to see emerging talent win.

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 15:54

    Couldn’t think of a better candidate right now .. has all the attributes of a great golfer .. technically very sound.
    Seems a nice chap off the fairways too .. sponsors dream.

  • Comment posted by cameron, today at 15:52

    Ahh Mr Carter removes his nostrils from up Rory to actually write a decent column.
    Well done Collin - a joy to watch

  • Comment posted by Purge, today at 15:52

    The man was awesome and his swing is something to enjoy, good on him. Good to see Jordan playing well again. These guys are the future of golf along with Rahm and Keopka.

  • Comment posted by Gergio Sarcia, today at 15:50

    Morikawa is proof that if you set a course up correctly the bombers will inevitably fail. Utterly amazing iron player.

    That and he comes across as a genuinely decent fella…. Even when getting pranked by the European Tour the other week.

  • Comment posted by micksumo, today at 15:47

    Fantastic win.... but is it just me that golf without Rory really lacks spark? I ended up watching the T20 and the Grand Prix as i just found it a little boring. This is the open as well if it had been any of the US Majors with their largely uninspiring coverage i would have totally dropped off....

    • Reply posted by Stueyg, today at 15:53

      Stueyg replied:
      Yes - it's just you

Top Stories