Last updated on .From the section Golf

Lowry will represent Ireland at the Olympic Games in Tokyo

Shane Lowry has moved into the automatic qualifying places for Europe's Ryder Cup team following his performance at the Open Championship.

The defending champion finished tied for 12th and nine shots behind winner Collin Morikawa at St George's.

That lifted him above France's Victor Perez into the final qualifying place on the current world points list.

Scotland's Robert MacIntyre is less than 15 points behind Perez following his tie for eighth.

The Ryder Cup takes place from 24-26 September at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

Lowry, who is on the Ireland men's team for the Olympics alongside Rory McIlroy, is good friends with European captain Padraig Harrington.

"I'm just doing my best to make sure Padraig doesn't have a headache come September," the 34-year-old said after Sunday's final round.

"My plan is to make the team. If I don't, hopefully I'm playing well enough to deserve to be picked. I feel like I've been great in the big tournaments this year. The Masters I wasn't far away, the US PGA I was close.

"I've been close this week so I think my performances have been pretty good."