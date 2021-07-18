The Open 2021: Collin Morikawa wins at Royal St George's

By Alex BysouthBBC Sport at Royal St George's

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Collin Morikawa shot a scintillating bogey-free final round to win the 149th Open Championship at Royal St George's.

The American is the first to win the Claret Jug on his Open debut since Ben Curtis did so at this course in 2003.

Morikawa's four-under 66 saw him win on 15 under, two clear of 2017 champion Jordan Spieth, who also recorded a 66.

US Open champion Jon Rahm birdied four of his last six holes in a 66 to finish joint third on 11 under, with overnight leader Louis Oosthuizen, who shot a 71.

  • Comment posted by DocuDrama, today at 18:50

  • Comment posted by Iain Blake, today at 18:50

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 18:49

    Well deserved, a great young talent. Well done Oosthuizen, Spieth, Rahm and McIntyre. You all played great golf.

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 18:49

    Jolly well done, sir! :)

  • Comment posted by MarktheHorn, today at 18:49

    Congratulations to Colin Morikawa.

    A fine display of pressure golf.

    Well deserved.

  • Comment posted by Metroplex, today at 18:49

    US one/two. So much for those who say Americans can only play target golf on easy courses.

  • Comment posted by knackersinc, today at 18:47

    Great tournament, the great weather meant it was more skill-based than luck. Oosterhuis folded with more inevitability than a deckchair, spieth really went for it. Rahm nice turnaround but too late. Usual lackadaisical nonsenses from mcilroy, casey and westwood. They just don't look hungry enough, and so inconsistent. Mirakawa had control of every aspect of his game, and delivered.

  • Comment posted by frannywanny, today at 18:46

    What a win, what composure…….what a talent

  • Comment posted by Yeah, today at 18:46

    Looks a very awkward young man. We need characters in the game, not library boys.

    Well done to him, but can't say this result does anything good for the sport when someone can just knock it round and win similar to a 75 year old tapping it around for 42 points in the Sunday stableford

    • Reply posted by nik1976, today at 18:47

      nik1976 replied:
  • Comment posted by Red Fred, today at 18:46

    What is a birdie?( Footie Fan)!!!

    • Reply posted by Carlisle, today at 18:52

      Carlisle replied:
      It's not a woman don't get over excited

  • Comment posted by Alex A, today at 18:45

    Where are the British/ Europeans these days? 🙁

    • Reply posted by sb, today at 18:47

      sb replied:
      Rahm was third after winning the previous major

  • Comment posted by Darnsun Singh, today at 18:45

    The British "talent" no-shows at a Major yet again - too much money and too spoilt

    • Reply posted by nik1976, today at 18:48

      nik1976 replied:
  • Comment posted by JimmyC, today at 18:44

    And well done to Bob Mac, nice top 10.

    • Reply posted by nik1976, today at 18:48

      nik1976 replied:
  • Comment posted by jimmy777, today at 18:43

    Awesome swing and temperament look out Jack👏👏

  • Comment posted by mehstg, today at 18:43

    Louis bottled it... his swing fell apart over the weekend. And yes I'm talking through my pocket.

    • Reply posted by JimmyC, today at 18:45

      JimmyC replied:
      Ah, here we go, the trolls accusing Louis of bottling it. Get help.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 18:42

    Best player won brilliant performance on his Open debut

  • Comment posted by Origo, today at 18:42

    Seems to enjoy every minute, many more to come for this personable young man truly wonderful

  • Comment posted by fritz, today at 18:42

    Congrats to Morikawa. His iron play and ball striking was exquisite all week. Class act.

    • Reply posted by Origo, today at 18:46

      Origo replied:
      How on earth can anyone downvote this comment

  • Comment posted by davey bones, today at 18:42

    It's a shame that Louis yet again suffered from Westwooditis.

    • Reply posted by Mozza, today at 18:47

      Mozza replied:
      Bottler. Just finds ways to not get it done when in contention. Shooting at least 4 shots worse than virtually everyone else in the top 10 doesn't get the job done.

  • Comment posted by Avinmysay, today at 18:41

    Great to see a proper golfer win, rather than say de chambeau crash it and get the officials to find his ball.

