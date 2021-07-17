Last updated on .From the section Golf

MacIntyre shot an impressive third-round 65 at Royal St George's

Scotsman Robert MacIntyre says he has "a lot to gain" as a third-round 65 catapulted him up the leaderboard at The Open to boost his Ryder Cup hopes.

Having just made the cut, MacIntyre's impressive round puts him in line for significant qualifying points, which count double at the year's final major.

He is 11th on the European qualifying list and 14th on the World points list.

"I know fine well what a good performance here will do," MacIntyre said.

"Just keep playing 'free' golf and keep seeing the putts go in and we'll be all right."

Four players from the European points tally and the five players who do not qualify from that list from the World one will make the team automatically, with captain Padraig Harrington then choosing three wild cards.

After three birdies and a bogey in his first 13 holes, MacIntyre picked up three shots in his last five, with back-to-back birdies to finish, including holing a 60-foot putt from off the side of the 18th green.

It means he goes into the final round on four under par at Royal St George's.

"I know what already is really good, I know where I need to improve and it's just about keeping on moving forward and not looking back and see what has gone wrong," he said.

"I want to keep looking forward and how we can get better. If I can keep improving little bits here and there, we'll do that."