Last updated on .From the section Golf

Michele Thomson withdrew from the event in Finland immediately

Scottish golfer Michele Thomson says her father is "doing really well" after suffering a heart attack while caddying for her during a tournament in Finland.

The incident occurred on Thursday, day one of the Ladies European Tour event, with Thomson withdrawing immediately.

Thomson tweeted thanks to on-course personnel, paramedics and hospital staff for their "quick actions".

She added her father, Graham, is "now in recovery mode and is doing really well".

Thomson, from Aberdeen, is currently 32nd in the LET Race to Costa Del Sol.