Robert MacIntyre hopes to give his Scottish fans something to cheer on Saturday and Sunday

Bob MacIntyre plans to be more "aggressive" with the putter on the final two days of the Open after making the cut by the narrowest of margins.

The 24-year-old Scot had a nervous wait after a one-under-par second round left him on one over for the tournament.

A birdie on the final green did ensure his qualification but a whole 12 shots behind leader Louis Oosthuizen.

"I am going to go do a bit of work on the putting - it is just about switching the mental state," he said.

"I just need to believe it's going to go in and just keep doing what I'm doing. I'm hitting it beautifully. Some of the best shots I've hit in a long time."

MacIntyre, the only Scot to qualify for this year's Open at Royal St George's, suggested his shot to the 18th green was an example of that.

"I just stood over that putt - I had been talking about commitment with my coaches - and I just had to commit to that final putt," he said.

"If it went in, we were hopefully going to be hanging about. If it missed, probably up the road. It was just full-on commit to the putt."

After his second-round 69, MacIntyre hopes to give his followers something to cheer about in the final two rounds.

"I'd been hitting it good pretty much all day and I just hadn't got the putter going yet," he said. "I hit some good putts and started being aggressive with the putts, because yesterday I was lacking a bit of pace.

"British fans are always good and there's obviously a lot of Scottish people down here this week supporting me and I've got families and friends down with me. Hopefully I can put in a good shift."