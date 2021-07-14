Last updated on .From the section Golf

Darren Clarke played a practice round in the company of fellow Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy on Wednesday

Darren Clarke says he draws inspiration from Phil Mickelson's recent US PGA success as he returns to the course where he won his only major in 2011.

The now 52-year-old Northern Irishman ended with a three-shot cushion over Mickelson and Dustin Johnson at Royal St George's the last time The Open Championship was played there.

"You look at the way Phil Mickelson played at Kiawah," said Clarke.

"He used a lot of his experience and was a fabulous winner there."

Mickelson's two-shot victory over Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen in May saw him become the oldest major winner in golf history at 50 years old.

'Nice to get back to playing links golf'

Clarke has also tasted success during 2021, winning back-to-back events on the US Champions Tour in January.

"I'm playing decent. I've been playing not bad on the Champions Tour and won a couple of times," added Clarke as he prepares for this year's Open.

"I haven't played much links golf as I've been based away from home for some time so it'll be nice to get back to playing the format of golf I enjoy the most.

"I'm by no means here to make up the numbers. I want to compete so hopefully I can play some good shots and give myself some chances.

"It would be lovely to walk down that 18th fairway on Sunday afternoon again."

'Lots of very special memories'

The former Europe Ryder Cup captain admits Sandwich holds special memories for him given that he fulfilled his dream of winning an Open Championship there 10 years ago.

"It was nice driving in and seeing the house we stayed in and where we had the party on the Sunday night. I have lots of very special memories of getting my hands on the Claret Jug.

"If there was ever one golf tournament that I wanted to win it was The Open Championship so I'm very fortunate I was able to achieve my ambition and I'm extremely proud of that.

"The golf course was obviously good to me the last time I was here and hopefully it will be good to me again this time.

"It's going to be a tough challenge as it's very green and the rough looks to be really, really high.

"It's such a power game now but whenever you come to links and you get a bit of inclement weather then experience does count and you need to control the ground whenever you can and the flight of the ball.

"I've been pretty good at that throughout my career so hopefully I can do that again this week."

Clarke will begin his bid for a second major title at )8:25 BST on Thursday in the company of English amateur Joe Long and Austrian Bernd Wiesberger.