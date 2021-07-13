Last updated on .From the section Golf

The 149th Open Championship Venue: Royal St George's Date: 15-18 July

Jon Rahm says his approach to majors has not changed as he prepares for this week's Open Championship after winning his first at June's US Open.

The Spaniard, 26, birdied his final two holes at Torrey Pines last month to win the US Open by one shot.

"I did have a sense of relief after winning the first major," said Rahm.

"I felt like for five years, all I heard was 'major, major, major' because I was playing good golf, as if it was easy to win a major championship."

Rahm arrives at Royal St George's on the Kent coast for the 149th Open Championship, which starts on Thursday, as one of the favourites.

"The fact that you are expected to win one means nothing, other than you're playing good golf," he added.

"But it doesn't really change. There's still the next one to win, so I still come with the same level of excitement, obviously, and willingness to win."

Rahm moved to the top of the world rankings with his US Open victory, but despite carrying his form into last week's Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, where he finished two shots behind winner Min Woo Lee in seventh, American Dustin Johnson has retaken the number one spot.

He will be back as world number one if he were to win this week, and join Americans Tiger Woods, Bobby Jones (twice), Ben Hogan, Gene Sarazen, Tom Watson and Lee Trevino as the seventh player to win both Opens in the same year.

"It would be incredible to win both Opens in one year," said Rahm. "It would be amazing."

He then went on to reveal how being born with a club foot has resulted in his distinctive short backswing.

"I was born with a club foot on my right leg, which means that my right leg up to the ankle was straight, my foot was 90 degrees turned inside and basically upside down," he said.

"So when I was born they basically pretty much broke every bone in the ankle and I was casted within 20 minutes of being born from the knee down.

"I think every week I had to go back to the hospital to get re-casted, so from the knee down my leg didn't grow at the same rate. So I have very limited ankle mobility in my right leg. It's a centimetre and a half shorter, as well."