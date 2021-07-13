Last updated on .From the section Golf

Stephanie Meadow and Jack Senior won the inaugural World Invitational in 2019

England's Georgia Hall is one of five major winners entered into the women's field for the World Invitational in Northern Ireland from 28 July-1 August.

Hall is joined by Sweden's Pernilla Londberg and South Korean trio In Gee Chun, In Kyung Kim and Jeongeun Lee.

Northern Ireland's Olivia Mehaffey will compete on home soil as a professional for the first time.

The World Invitational brings together players from the European Tour, LPGA and Ladies European Tour.

Stephanie Meadow will not defend her title from 2019 as she prepares for the Tokyo Olympics for Ireland alongside Leona Maguire. England's Jack Senior won the men's competition at the inaugural tournament.

Hall, who won the British Open in 2018, leads an entry which also contains two-time major winner In Gee Chun and England's Charley Hull.

The tournament will see men and women together to compete for an equal share of the prize purse.