John Deere Classic: Lucas Glover wins first PGA Tour event in 10 years
Last updated on .From the section Golf
|John Deere Classic final leaderboard
|-19 L Glover (US); -17 R Moore (US), K Na (US), -16 L List (US), S Brown (US), S Munoz (Col), A Schenk (US); -15 H Lebioda (US), S Power (Ire), B Stuard (US)
Former US Open champion Lucas Glover won his first PGA Tour title in 10 years with a two-stroke victory at the TPC John Deere Classic in Illinois.
The 41-year-old birdied five of the last seven holes as he fired a final-round 64 and finished on 19 under to beat fellow Americans Ryan Moore and Kevin Na in equal second.
Glover, who won the 2009 US Open, said he was "pretty ecstatic" with the win.
"I always thought I could do this again," he said.
"I just needed to figure out the best way to go about it again.
"I've always worked hard and believed in it, but made some changes two or three years ago that [I] needed to do for more longevity.
"I want to play a few more years and try to keep going. It was just getting back refocused."
