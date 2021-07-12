Last updated on .From the section Golf

Leona Maguire lines up her putt on the second hole during Saturday's third round of the Marathon LPGA Classic

Olympics-bound Leona Maguire continued her good form in a Marathon LPGA Classic tournament reduced to 54 holes because of rain.

The Cavan player, who has moved up to a career-high 61st in the world rankings, finished in a tie for 15th on nine under after rounds of 69, 68 and 67.

Japan's Nasa Hataoka won the event in Ohio by six shots on 19 under.

Maguire will compete for Ireland in the Tokyo Games alongside Stephanie Meadow, who missed the cut on six over.

The 26-year-old finished second behind world number one Nell Korda in the Meijer LPGA Classic last month.

Maguire was tied for ninth the week before at the LPGA Mediheal Championship in California and came after she finished tied for second at the Lotte Championship in April.