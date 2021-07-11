Last updated on .From the section Golf

Min Woo Lee's front-nine birdie blitz helped him to glory in East Lothian

Scottish Open final leaderboard -18 M Fitzpatrick (Eng), T Detry (Bel), M W Lee (Aus); -17 I Poulter (Eng), R Palmer (USA), L Herbert (Aus); -16 J Rahm (Spa); -15 J Thomas (USA), J Veerman (USA); -14 J Senior (Eng), X Schauffele Selected others: -12 R Ramsay (Sco); -11 R MacIntyre (Sco), P Harrington (Ire); -10 T Fleetwood (Eng); -9 L Westwood (Eng); -3 C Morikawa (USA)

Min Woo Lee says his Scottish Open play-off success was inspired by Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic.

The Australian birdied the 18th to defeat Matthew Fitzpatrick and Thomas Detry after the trio were locked on 18 under par at the Renaissance Club.

England's Ian Poulter was one of three players a shot adrift after his 63.

Lee, who carded six successive birdies on the front nine of his flawless 64, used a 90-minute weather delay to watch Djokovic seal a sixth Wimbledon crown.

"It was nice to see Djokovic come in and do his interview," said the 22-year-old after claiming his second European Tour title. "I thought that was a good feeling and I might want to do that.

"It was an awesome day. I was pretty proud of the way I played and six birdies in a row was pretty sweet.

"It's crazy. I dreamed of it last night and to the people back home staying up late watching me and sending me messages, this one's for you too."

England's Fitzpatrick and Belgian Detry, who were co-leaders after three rounds, both posted a four-under 67.

Richie Ramsay was the top Scot on 12 under, with his closing 69 matched by Robert MacIntyre, who finished a shot further back.

Poulter had set the clubhouse lead at 17 under, but settled for a share of fourth with Ryan Palmer and last week's Irish Open winner Lucas Herbert.

US Open champion Jon Rahm was another stroke back in seventh, a result which sees him replaced as world number one by Dustin Johnson.

On a congested leaderboard in East Lothian, Detry had emerged from a five-way tie for top spot with a birdie on the 13th. However, he then missed from close range for par on the 14th at the moment the hooters sounded to suspend play due to the threat of lightning.

When action resumed, Lee was the first to take advantage of the pivotal par-five 16th and his birdie was matched by Detry and Fitzpatrick.

Lee left a birdie putt on the 18th inches short, but was clinical when the trio returned to the 18th hole again for sudden death, holing from nine feet to claim the first prize of £956,000.

Lee and Detry also secured places in The Open championship next week, with England's Jack Senior claiming the final one on offer thanks to a tie for 10th.

Australia's Wade Ormsby had earlier won 204 bottles of whisky for making a hole-in-one on the 12th, one bottle for each yard of the hole.