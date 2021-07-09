Last updated on .From the section Golf

Jon Rahm shares the Scottish Open lead with Thomas Detry and Jack Senior

Scottish Open, second-round leaderboard -11 J Rahm (Spa), T Dentry (Ger), J Senior (Eng); -10 L Westwood (Eng), G Coetzee (SA), M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -8 A Quiros (Spa), D Law (Sco), I Poulter (Eng), J Thomas (USA); -7 P Harrington (Ire), S Scheffler (USA), R Bland (Eng), M Kinhult (Swe), O Farr (Wal). Selected others: -6 T Fleetwood (Eng), T Hatton (Eng); -5 R MacIntyre (Sco); -3 E Molinari (Ita); -1 R McIlroy (NI); E M Kaymer (Ger).

World number one Jon Rahm made an "incredible" seven birdies in his first 10 holes to share the Scottish Open lead on 11 under after two rounds at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick.

The US Open champion, who shot a six-under-par 65, is tied with German Thomas Detry and England's Jack Senior.

English duo Lee Westwood and Matthew Fitzpatrick are a shot behind, alongside South African George Coetzee.

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy missed the cut by one shot after a 71.

It was a disappointing day for the 32-year-old Northern Irishman, whose round was disrupted by a spectator taking a club from his bag at the 10th tee, as Rahm looked on.

The man was ejected from the course and later taken to hospital.

McIlroy, who started on the 10th, birdied two of his first nine holes to get to three under but bogeys on the fourth and eighth holes dropped him back to one under.

He then left a 20-foot birdie putt, that would have seen him make the cut, inches short on the ninth.

McIlroy's playing partner Rahm had a sensational start to his second round.

"Those first 10 holes I played incredible," said the Spaniard.

"I was seven under through 10 and the three pars I had were short putts that could have been made. They were clearly birdie chances. That's not always going to happen.

"After that the elements changed and I was playing some holes in a wind I had never played before. I got a little hesitant.

"I made some aggressive swings without thinking about it as much as I could have because I was playing so well and maybe could have taken a step back. Swing-wise it's good. If I just clean up some little mistakes it could be better."

Detry and Senior, who flew "under the radar" in the opening round, later matched Rahm's score.

David Law is the top Scot on eight under par, level with world number three Justin Thomas, Ian Poulter and Alvaro Quiros.

The round of the day belonged to Scottie Scheffler, who shot an eight-under-par 63 to climb within four shots of the leading trio alongside Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington.