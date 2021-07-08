Last updated on .From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy is playing with Jon Rahm at the Scottish Open in North Berwick

A spectator has been ejected from the Scottish Open after grabbing a club from Rory McIlroy's bag and taking a few practice swings.

The incident took place at the 10th tee on Friday morning at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick.

Four-time major winner McIlroy is playing with world number one Jon Rahm and American Justin Thomas.

The strange scene was witnessed by another spectator who posted a video of the man being taken away.

An onlooker told The Scotsman: external-link "He was standing at the back of the tee and went over to Rory's bag, took out the driver and had a couple of swings with it.

"When someone told him that he couldn't do that, he replied by saying 'why not? At that point, the security people assigned to following the group moved in and took him away."

David Wilson, a member of nearby club Kilspindie who posted the footage, added: "He was quickly dealt with. The players laughed it off, saying they knew he wasn't a golfer when they saw his grip."

The tournament is the first since the ease in restrictions allowed spectators to attend a golf event in Scotland.