Paul Casey will be looking to emulate Justin Rose who won golf golf for Britain at the 2016 Rio Olympics

Proudly dressed in a Team GB Olympic top, veteran English golfer Paul Casey is contemplating a summer that could define his career.

The 43-year-old will compete alongside Tommy Fleetwood in the men's competition at the Tokyo Games with Mel Reid and Jodi Ewart Shadoff representing Britain in the women's event.

But before heading to Japan, Casey and Fleetwood will each be trying to become the first Englishman to win the Open since Sir Nick Faldo in 1992.

Both are prominent members of the field at Royal St George's next week; Fleetwood having been runner up to Shane Lowry in the most recent championship two years ago and Casey as the most consistent British contender in recent majors.

The Cheltenham-born star finished seventh or better in three of the last five majors, including a tie for fourth at the US PGA on the links-like layout at Kiawah Island in May.

"The older I get, the better things seem to get," Casey told BBC Sport. "The Open, I'm obviously mega excited about next week. It seems to make it more exciting as an Englishman playing in England.

"Then it's the Olympics and the Ryder Cup," he added. "I've got a great opportunity here to have a summer which could define my career, if I capture lightening in a bottle.

"I just need to play the golf I'm capable of and probably get a little bit of luck as well from some of the other guys out there. Obviously the greatest players in the world, when they're on their game, are tough to beat but we will see.

"At least it's great I've got the opportunity at this stage of my career."

And the chance to represent Britain at the Olympics is one that the current world number 20 has grabbed with both hands. "I've wanted this for such a long time," Casey said.

He will be bidding to keep the gold medal in GB hands after Justin Rose's victory in Rio five years ago when golf returned to the Olympic fold. "I think it really sunk in to all the guys who play what this means," Casey added.

"For me the Olympics was something I grew up on, watching every four years. You see those iconic Olympic moments but you never thought as a golfer you'd be part of that.

"So to be in Team GB kit, which I got literally a few minutes ago, and to put that on and know that I'm going to go to the Olympics is something that is difficult to describe, but I'm very, very proud."

Casey does not want to be drawn into debating whether golf should be included in the Games' schedule. Fellow Britons Tyrrell Hatton, Charley Hull and Georgia Hall turned down the opportunity as did men's world number two Dustin Johnson.

"Everybody is entitled to their opinion on which sports should be included," Casey said. "I'm not here to argue for or against anything.

"As a player I've seen the impact that it has had on the sport, a very positive impact. To me, representing your country is the greatest thing you can do as an athlete."

Fleetwood, who - unlike Casey - is competing at this week's Scottish Open in East Lothian, is equally enthused. "Today I officially realise a dream," he posted on social media after the Tokyo fields were officially released.

Tokyo 2020: Tommy Fleetwood says 'I'll have this forever' as he targets Olympic medal

"To say it's an honour to represent my nation at the Olympic Games is an understatement. To have a chance to compete for an Olympic medal and to be among the very few special athletes who can call themselves Olympians, is almost every sports person's dream."

Due to the pandemic, these Games will be markedly different with no overseas fans and the usual Olympic experience significantly curtailed. Casey is undeterred, but regrets that he cannot be part of the opening or closing ceremonies.

"Mark Fulcher, who was with Justin Rose five years ago in Brazil, said that might be the most proud moment he had as Justin's caddie, walking into that stadium with the rest of Team GB," Casey revealed.

"To have this opportunity to go to Tokyo and try to win a medal and support everybody else who is going to be there, that's what I'm going to do and I couldn't be prouder and more excited about doing that."

He embarks on the next few weeks knowing they could be the most important of his long career. Having won in Dubai in January, one of seven top-10 finishes already this year, he has confidence to fuel his tilt for career defining glory.

"Exactly that," he readily agrees. "Keep doing what I'm doing. I'm excited about my golf, I'm enjoying my golf.

"You know me by now. When I'm enjoying things, great things can happen."