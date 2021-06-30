Last updated on .From the section Golf

Padraig Harrington believes not being able to practice as much as he used to is "not a bad thing"

Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Dates: Thursday to Sunday 1-4 July Highlights on BBC One NI: Thursday 22:35 BST; Friday 22:45; Saturday and Saturday 22:30

Padraig Harrington believes his European Ryder Cup captaincy duties are contributing to the resurgence which he hopes to maintain at this week's Irish Open at Mount Juliet in Kilkenny.

Harrington, 49, shared fourth place at last month's US PGA Championship as 50-year-old Phil Mickelson became golf's oldest major winner.

"Maybe the Ryder Cup is a good distraction," said the Irish veteran.

"It means I can't do as much practice which probably isn't a bad thing."

Speaking on the even of his national open, a typically reflective Harrington spoke of most Ryder Cup captains being "pretty much retired" when they do take the role.

"I've kind of half and half - somewhat waiting to hit that Champions Tour," added the three-time major winner who will turn 50 on 31 August.

"I'm nearly living in two worlds. There's a bit of me playing golf and a bit of me that's all Ryder Cup.

"It's working out well at the moment. It's definitely busy."

Harrington says Phil Mickelson's recent US PGA Championship victory has made him think that he could also win another major

'I can really enjoy it and let it happen'

Having won the Irish Open in 2007 when he triumphed at Adare Manor, Harrington insists he can go into this week's event "with my chest puffed out and just really enjoy it and let it happen".

"In my golfing sense, because I've won it I don't have to win it again.

"I know I play a bit better if I'm not so stressed so I might as well work with that and enjoy everything that's going with the event."

While this week's event is being played on the county Kilkenny parkland course, the European Ryder Cup skipper believes it will form part of an ideal build-up towards the Open Championship at Royal St George's in two weeks.

"I'm playing the Renaissance [Club] in the Scottish Open next week which is good links golf and there's no doubt in the back of my head that The Open is coming up in two weeks time. It's all being geared for that."

Asked whether he could strike another blow for golf's old brigade by triumphing at Sandwich, Harrington admitted Mickelson's sensational Kiawah Island victory has make him think that another major title could be possible.

"I've always prided myself my whole life in trying to do what other people wouldn't think or try and do.

"Phil winning and me knowing Phil and knowing Phil's game deep down probably helps when you see somebody else doing it, it makes it more real for you.

"Maybe there is a bit of a crossover with Phil where I feel like it's possible and you can do it."