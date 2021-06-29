Last updated on .From the section Golf

Hull finished tied seventh at the 2016 Olympics in Rio

England's Charley Hull and Georgia Hall have turned down a place on Great Britain's golf team for the Tokyo Olympics.

Hull and Mel Reid qualified via the Olympic golf ranking only for the world number 41 to announce her decision to not travel to Japan.

Hall would have been Hull's replacement but has opted out, citing an "exhausting schedule".

The women's Olympic golf tournament takes place from 4-7 August.

World number 86 Jodi Ewart Shadoff is first reserve for Team GB ahead of Bronte Law.

"I've been thinking long and hard over the past few months about this year's Olympics and whether or not I'd be able to give my best performance given all the scheduling and travel challenges involved," 25-year-old Hull, who finished tied seventh at Rio 2016, wrote in an Instagram post.

"Obviously it would be a huge privilege to represent my country but I have, very reluctantly, made the tough decision not to travel this year which has been very hard given all the amazing memories I have from my experience in Rio five years ago.

"I'll be following Team GB closely in Tokyo and wish them all the best of luck."

Hall said that adding the Games to her schedule would impact her preparations for "the important few weeks ahead" which includes the Evian Championship on 22 July and the Women's British Open on 19 August.

"I was honoured to have the opportunity to represent Team GB in Tokyo this year," said 2018 Women's British Open champion Hall, 25.

"However, it has been an exhausting schedule spending three months away from home and, with the current restrictions in place due to Covid-19, I feel it's the best decision for me not to go.

"I don't feel that going to Japan would allow me to prepare properly for the important few weeks ahead. I wish Team GB the best of luck in Tokyo and will be supporting them all the way."