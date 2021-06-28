Last updated on .From the section Golf

Robert MacIntyre finished in a tie for 38th at the US Open

Robert MacIntyre has withdrawn from this week's Irish Open after being identified as a close contact of a positive Covid-19 case.

The Scotsman, 24, announced the news via his Twitter account.

"Unfortunately, I have had to withdraw due to having been tracked and traced following my return flight from the US Open last week," he wrote.

"We all know you have to respect the rules and I wish whoever tested positive a safe a speedy recovery."

The event tees off at the Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, County Kilkenny, on Thursday, with American John Catlin the defending champion.