Korda (left) and Salas were the only leaders across the four days and started the final round sharing the lead

Women's PGA Championship final leaderboard -19 N Korda (US); -16 Salas (US); -10 G Molinaro (Ita), HJ Kim (Kor); -8 D Kang (US), P Tavatanakit (Tha) Selected others:-4 L Maguire (Ire); -3 G Hall (Eng), C Hull (Eng), Full leaderboard

America's Nelly Korda landed the first major of her career with a three-shot victory at the Women's PGA Championship in Atlanta.

The 22-year-old started the final day level with compatriot Lizette Salas at the top of the leaderboard.

But after taking an early lead, an eagle at the 12th for Korda left Salas with too much to do.

"I've put in a lot of hard work and to finally get a major championship... I don't even have the words," Korda said.

She finished on 19 under, with Salas ending the tournament on 16 under.

Italy's Giulia Molinaro and Kim Hyo-joo of South Korea finished a further five shots behind on 10 under.

The victory also moved Korda to world number one.

Korda's older sister Jessica finish tied for 15th at four under, alongside a clutch of players including Ireland's Leona Maguire.

English pair Georgia Hall and Charley Hull were a further shot back.

First-round leader Salas was overtaken with a tournament record-equalling nine-under-par 63 from Korda in Friday's second round and the pair found themselves tied for the lead after Saturday's play.

Korda, the daughter of former Czech tennis player Petr Korda, had warned of the potential for big changes in the leaderboard on the final day, citing the water hazards at Atlanta Athletic Club.

But she took control after going ahead at the third and her eagle at the 12th, followed by a birdie at the 14th, saw her lead by five at one point. A double-bogey at the 15th briefly gave Salas some hope but Korda held on.

Korda's first major title came a week after her fifth career win at the Meijer Classic.

"I had a great week last week and carried the momentum into this week," she said.

"This is something I have worked for since I was 14, since I played in my first tournament I wanted to be a major champion and to get it done here, it's really special.

"Lizette played really well as well, I just tried to keep a level head and take it one shot at a time."