McIlroy and Lowry are part of a 60-strong men's field for the Olympics

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry have been confirmed as Ireland's men's representatives for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Four-time major winner McIlroy is currently ranked sixth in the world while reigning Open champion Lowry is 18th.

Former major champions Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen and Martin Kaymer declined their invitation to take part.

The women's field will be announced next week.

Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow look certain to Ireland's players for the second Olympics in a row, having finished tied-21st and tied-31st respectively at Rio in 2016.

Neither McIlroy nor Lowry took part in Rio, with Seamus Power and Padraig Harrington representing Ireland and finishing 15th and 21st respectively.

Other high-profile players to have opted out of this summer's men's Olympic tournament include Dustin Johnson, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick and Lee Westwood.

The men's competition will take place from 29 July-1 August, with the women's running from 4-7 August, both at the Kasumigaseki Country Club.