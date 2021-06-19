Last updated on .From the section Golf

Leona Maguire drives at the 11th hole in the third round at the Meijer LPGA Classic

Meijer LPGA Classic third-round leaderboard -20 N Korda (US); -17 L Maguire (Ire); -16 M Sagstrom (Swe); -15 S-H Oh (Aus); -14 G Hall (Eng), C Hull (Eng), M Harigae (US), A Nordqvist (Swe) Selected others: -13 B Altomare (US); -12 I Park (Kor), L Salas (US); -5 L Ko (NZ) Full leaderboard

Ireland's Leona Maguire let slip a three-stroke halfway lead in the Meijer LPGA Classic after a third-round 70 left her second behind Nelly Korda.

The 26-year-old from Cavan carded three birdies and a bogey to finish on 17 under, while America's Korda fired a superb 62 in Michigan on Saturday.

Madelene Sagstrom (65) lies on 16 under with Su Oh (69) a further shot back.

English pair Georgia Hall (65) and Charley Hull (67) are in contention on 14 under.

Maguire, 26, is aiming to become Ireland's first LPGA Tour winner and she moved clear of field after opening rounds of 65 and 64 in Grand Rapids.

She posted a bogey on the seventh before birdies came at eight, 11 and 14 to keep her in the title hunt going into Sunday's final round.

Hall and Hull, who shared the first-round lead with Maguire, capitalised on good scoring conditions to move into a tie for fifth with Mina Harigae and Anna Nordqvist.