Leona Maguire finished in the top 10 at the Mediheal Championship in California last week

Meijer LPGA Classic second-round leaderboard -15 L Maguire (Ire); -12 S-H Oh (Aus); -11 S Duncan (US); -10 A Nordqvist (Swe), B Altomare (US), N Korda (US), M Harigae (USA), L Salas (US) Selected others: -9 C Hull (Eng); -7 G Hall (Eng); -4 L Ko (NZ) Full leaderboard

Ireland's Leona Maguire leads the Meijer LPGA Classic by three shots at the halfway stage after a brilliant eight-under 64 in Michigan.

Maguire, 26, carded an eagle and eight birdies to move to 15 under in the low-scoring event as she aims to become Ireland's first LPGA Tour winner.

Australian Su-Hyon Oh is in second place on 12 under after a 65.

"Everybody is going low. You know you have to go low," said Maguire, who is in her rookie season on the circuit.

"There is not really time to look around or even look behind. It's sort of 'keep your foot down and keep going'."

England's Charley Hull, who shared the first-round lead with Maguire, is on nine under, while compatriot Georgia Hall is two shots further back and Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow missed the cut.

Starting her second round on the 10th, Maguire kept up the intensity from an impressive opening day with three birdies in her first four holes.

The only dip saw her make back-to-back bogeys on the first and second but a strong finish, with a superb eagle on the eighth as well as birdies on the fourth, sixth and ninth gave her the outright lead.

"You can't really protect a lead," said Maguire, who tied for ninth at last week's PGA Mediheal Championship.

"You can't just try and make pars and stuff. You have to sort of go for everything. You have to hit a lot fairways out here. It's tough when you get in the rough. I knew all about that on one and two."