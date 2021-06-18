Last updated on .From the section Golf

Leona Maguire finished in the top 10 at the Mediheal Championship in California last week

Meijer LPGA Classic round one leaderboard -7 L Maguire (Ire), C Hull (Eng), L Stephenson (US), N Hataoko (Jpn); -6 M Lee (Chi Taipei), A Jutanugarn (Tha) Selected others:-4 G Hall (Eng); -3 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng); -2 L Davies (Eng); +1 S Meadow (NI) Full leaderboard

Ireland's Leona Maguire and England's Charley Hull are tied for the lead at the Meijer LPGA Classic after super opening rounds in Michigan.

Both players carded a seven-under-par round of 65 to lead the event alongside Japan's Nasa Hataoko and Lauren Stephenson of the USA.

Hull bogeyed the fifth but eagles on the 14th and 18th dragged her back into the leading pack.

Maguire birdied the first and picked up another shot on the final hole.

Among the early starters, the 26-year-old continued her impressive recent form and began strongly, with a birdie on the opening hole before picking up further shots on four, seven and eight.

She carried her momentum on the back nine with birdies on both 10 and 14, before finishing off her round with another birdie on 18.

In a low-scoring pack at Blythefield Country Club, Hull dropped a shot when she bogeyed the fifth but four birdies and two superb eagles saw her recover to take her place with the leaders.

England's Georgia Hall and Jodi Ewart Shadoff remain in touch with the leaders after opening rounds of four-under however Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow is in danger of missing the cut after carding a one-over 73.