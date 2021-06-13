Last updated on .From the section Golf

Leona Maguire posted a final round of two-under-par 70

Mediheal Championship final-round leaderboard -14 M Castren (Fin) -12 M Lee (Taiwan) -8 H Green (Aus), S Yeon Ryu (S Kor) Selected others: -6 L Maguire (Irl), J Ewart Shadoff (Eng) Level C Hull (Eng) +2 G Hall (Eng) Full leaderboard

Ireland's Leona Maguire secured a top-10 finish at the LPGA Mediheal Championship in California after a final round of two-under-par 70 left her on six under par.

The Cavan woman had posted earlier rounds of 65, 73 and 74 and her final round included four birdies and two bogeys as she tied for ninth position.

Finland's Matilda Castren claimed her maiden LPGA tournament win after a round of 65 left her 14 under.

Min Lee (69) was runner-up on 12 under.

Castren went into the final round two strokes behind the Taiwan woman but carded three straight birdies to open Sunday and had an eagle and fourth birdie before the turn.

The 26-year-old picked up another shot at the 18th, while Lee's dropped shot at the 17th appeared to seal the trophy for the Finn.

Three players joined world number 92 Maguire on the nine under mark, including England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff, who shot an impressive final-round 65.