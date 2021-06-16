Last updated on .From the section Golf

Robert MacIntyre (left) finished in a share of 56th on his US Open debut last year at Winged Foot

2021 US Open Dates: 17-20 June Venue: Torrey Pines, California Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 22:00 BST. Live text commentary from 14:30 BST

Robert MacIntyre takes on the world's best at the US Open this week with another career milestone in his sights.

The Scot makes his sixth appearance in a major at Torrey Pines, having made the cut in his previous five and marked his Masters debut in April with a tie for 12th place.

Another impressive showing could be enough to earn the 24-year-old a PGA Tour card for the first time.

"It just takes one good week," he told BBC Scotland.

"Not just on world ranking but my points from the tournaments I've played so far, I've put a good dent in trying to secure my full card.

"That's one of my goals, but there's two ways in - either bat it out the park within the 12 PGA events I have or you can go to Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

"It's a by-product of good golf. If I play good golf then I'll have that PGA Tour card locked down."

'I'm more worried about the football than golf'

MacIntyre has arrived in California in relaxed and confident mood for his third major on American soil in three months.

His exploits Stateside earlier in the year - a dream debut at Augusta after drawing with Dustin Johnson en route the last 16 of the WGC World Matchplay - filled him with belief that he belongs among the elite.

Now, having finished 49th at the PGA Championship last month, the Scot is aiming higher while taking the major experience in his stride.

"It's literally as though I'm coming to play Glencruitten, Loch Lomond or anywhere in the world. I just try to treat it the same way," he added.

"Making the cut is the main goal but you're there trying to win the tournament. If you're not having a good week, it's damage limitation. I feel like I've done that well and can manage my way around when I'm struggling."

While focused on the task ahead, MacIntyre will also be closely following events back home as Scotland's men's football team return to the big stage at Euro 2020 after a 23-year exile.

The US Open second round on Friday coincides with Scotland's trip to face England at Wembley (20:00 BST).

"I'm not worried about the golf - I'm more focused on the football!" said MacIntyre, whose tee time is 15:18.

"Even if I'm on the course I'll be getting updates from Davie, my coach. I'll make sure he turns that data on for the scores. I'll probably hear it before I ask him. Someone will be out there supporting Scotland."