Leona Maguire carded three birdies and four bogeys in her second round

Mediheal Championship first-round leaderboard -7 D King (US); -6 L Kim (US), L Maguire (Ire) -5 Min Lee (Chn Taipei) -4 M Castren (Fin), J Coleman (US), J Park (US), A Lee (US). Selected others:- -3 C Hull (Eng); Par J Ewart Shadoff (Eng) +3 G Hall (Eng), G Dryburgh (Sco); +11 S Meadow (NI) Full leaderboard

Ireland's Leona Maguire lies one shot off the lead in a share of second place after round two of the LPGA Mediheal Championship in California.

The world number 92, who led by a stroke after a first-round of seven-under-par 65, struggled at the start of the second round in Daly City.

Maguire bogeyed the first three holes and then posted four birdies and two bogeys in the remainder of her round.

Her one-over-par 73 leaves her left her six under for the tournament.

Maguire picked up some momentum as she birdied the seventh and ninth and then mixed bogeys on the 11th and 16th with birdies on the 12th and 15th.

The 26-year-old shares second place with American Lauren Kim, whose compatriot Danielle Kang led the field at seven-under after a 66.

Min Lee is one shot behind Maguire in fourth, while the quartet of Alison Lee, Jane Park, Jennifer Coleman and Matilda Castren round out the tie for fifth on four under.

Antrim's Stephanie Meadow missed the cut by seven shots after carding a 75 that left her on 11 over for the tournament.

England's Charley Hull was four strokes off the pace at three-under after shooting 68, her countrywoman Jodi Ewart Shadoff was another three shots back at even-par while Georgia Hall and Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh were part of a group of players tied on 58th at three-over.