Leona Maguire completes his first round on the ninth green on Thursday

Ireland's Leona Maguire posted an outstanding opening round of seven under par in the Mediheal Championship in California.

The 26-year-old from Cavan, who started at the 10th, carded nine birdies and two bogeys for a 65.

Maguire was four shots clear at the top of the leaderboard but the later starters had yet to finish.

She has secured two top-10 finishes this season including coming tied second in the Lotte Championship.

Maguire picked up shots at 10, 11, 13, 17 and 18 in Daly City on Thursday before adding further birdies at the first, fifth and eighth holes.

Bogeys came at the 16th and her final hole as Maguire moved into a commanding position as she bids for a maiden LPGA victory.

Maguire's good form this season has seen her move up from 177th to 93rd in the world rankings.