Robert MacIntyre has made the cut at all four of his major appearances

Paul Lawrie has urged Scotland's Robert MacIntyre to give European Ryder Cup team captain Padraig Harrington "a headache" by continuing his fine form.

After tying for 12th at April's Masters, MacIntyre finished 49th at last month's US PGA.

That maintained the Scot's record of making the cut in all four of the majors in which he has played.

"He needs to keep producing what he is producing and keep the results at the level they are at," Lawrie said.

"Just keep making it a problem for the captain, Padraig, to not pick him if he doesn't get in automatically. If he keeps playing the way he is playing and he can throw in one win before the end of the campaign, you would not be surprised if he was to make it automatically."

Lawrie represented Europe at two Ryder Cups, playing a key part in their famous victory at Medinah in 2012.

Europe, having won the last event in France in 2018, take on the United States at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin in September.

"It would be great to see a Scottish golfer back in the Ryder Cup," 1999 Open champion Lawrie added.

"Robert MacIntyre has a good way about him - I think he would fit in well to the team environment. He would be a good team member for Padraig to have on his team, but that is up to Bob.

"He is going to have to play good golf to get in, but he knows that without me telling him that, so let's hope he does."