Premier Golf League: Revolutionary £250m series scheduled to begin in 2023

By Iain CarterBBC golf correspondent

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments46

Lee Westwood and his caddie Helen Storey
England's Lee Westwood has said it would be a "no-brainer" if he was offered $50m to play in a breakaway league

Detailed plans for a £250m Premier Golf League aimed at revolutionising the professional game are to be revealed later this week.

BBC Sport has learned that the Formula 1 style global competition is scheduled to begin in January 2023 and would include 18 tournaments targeting the top 48 male players in the world.

A dozen of those events would be staged in the United States with the others "chasing the sun" around the world. Each competition would be worth $20m (£14m) with $4m going to the winner and last place picking up $150,000.

By way of comparison, the biggest purse on the PGA Tour for a single event is $2.7m from a $15m prize fund at the Players Championship.

There would be a team element with team principals choosing which scores from individuals from the four-man line ups would count.

There are also plans to involve the leading women's tours and to plough 50% of the spoils back into "the golf community".

Those backing the project, run by the British-based World Golf Group, are worth in excess of $20bn according to boss Andy Gardiner.

A rival Saudi-backed Super Golf League (SGL) was the talk of the sport during the recent US PGA Championship at Kiawah Island. PGL's plans, which are entirely separate, look likely to stimulate conversation at next week's US Open at Torrey Pines.

Speaking exclusively to BBC Sport, Gardiner said: "The team is ready to go.

"We've used the last eight months to bring in externals to check through every single piece of the model to make sure the events of the last 12 months with Covid haven't changed our thinking.

"The January 2023 date right now is entirely feasible. We will see how the conversations go with the community that we want to embrace."

That "community" includes the PGA and European Tours, who have formed a strategic alliance to fight off the threat of projects such as the PGL and the SGL.

But Gardiner is convinced his project offers golf its best opportunity to increase fan interest in the sport. His organisation has no desire to replace the majors and Ryder Cup at the pinnacle of the game.

Players have been threatened with lifetime bans from established tours and potentially the Ryder Cup if they were to defect, but Gardiner insists such punishments would be unlawful.

"Think about the individual's right to work," he said. "Thomas Jefferson, the declaration of independence talked about life, love and the pursuit of happiness and that includes the ability to work as you want to.

"Individuals shouldn't live in fear of exclusion of not being able to work. Competition law exists to ensure there is a level playing field and everybody in these circumstances can compete for the services of the best players in the world.

"Different bodies create their own sets of rules to protect what they have and then it's a question of whether the rules that they have in place are fair and that's when you look at the relevant law.

"Imagine the reaction of the sponsors and the broadcasters if the world's best players were all of a sudden banned. Common law in the US says that is a punishment, that's not a protection.

"You've got to allow people to live their own lives. That's why I'm confident."

But he admits there have been no discussions with the American-based PGA Tour. He also revealed that his organisation came close to a deal with the European Tour before the two established circuits formed their strategic alliance last November.

"It would appear to be a long way away," Gardiner said of the prospects of joining forces with the main tours.

"It didn't appear to be that far away back in November when we were talking to the European Tour.

"There have been barriers, but there is no need. I've listened to players talk about being banned, they are not going to ban the players, I can assure them of that."

And he believes the offer of giving 50% back to the golf community, including the tours, will help preserve the game's pyramid which could then allow players to progress to his lucrative circuit.

"We propose to gift half of the league," he said. "That could well involve all professional golfers be they touring or non touring, men and women and quite possibly the charities that operate existing events and some fans."

He wants talks with the tours and believes they can be concluded by September this year. "I hope it will be a two or three month consultation period with the bodies that represent the community," he said.

Tournaments would be staged with shotgun starts, played over three days in five hour windows with no cut to make them as attractive as possible to broadcasters. Each venue would have major and Ryder Cup sized infrastructure costing $13m.

The PGL is keen to incorporate women's events the week prior to the men's tournament to create a "festival of golf" at each venue. There would be junior competitions with team branding throughout.

"This started off as a simple proposition which was to make professional golf as good as it could be and better for the game as a whole," he said.

"We've been listening to stakeholders over the last three years and the idea of sharing with that community is where we began and it is where we've returned to.

"This is the blueprint, we are the catalyst if nothing more, but we genuinely believe that this will bring more fans to the game, will make the game as robust as possible for decades to come.

"It will thrill and excite fans, because that's what we are when it comes down to it."

Gardiner says his group have listened to concerns raised by players over travel and world ranking points, which is why there will now be 12 US-based events rather than the original plan for 10.

No player will be asked to sign up until fears over bans and ranking points have been addressed.

"In the conversations we have had with players - two things came up," said Gardiner.

"One was would you put purses up to $20m per week? And we went away, redid our numbers and said yes.

"That is about fairness because when you create a league it is about how you distribute the revenue and it is the stars that generate the revenue. They are worth $20m purses as simple as that.

"They also wanted us to look at the ban threat and the prospect of them not getting world ranking points as part of the league."

Gardiner is convinced his events would be able to carry world ranking points which are one of the main passports into the four men's majors: The Open, Masters, US Open and US PGA Championship.

Players may also need reassurance that a start up concern such as this can live up to its massive claims on prize money and infrastructure costs.

"Our business model, you can imagine the number of banks that has been through, it's been done to death," he said. "We know it inside out and it's literally a case of switching it on."

Now he wants the golfing world to examine the proposals which will be made public on the PGL website this Wednesday.

The PGA Tour is sure to want to protect what is currently the biggest and most lucrative circuit in world golf.

That will remain the case unless leading stars such as Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau are convinced otherwise. They will influence how the tours decide to respond.

Gardiner is undeterred. "Have the discussion, talk to us," he said.

"Don't throw up barriers. Is this better for the game? Let's listen to more people, listen to fans. You can go for years avoiding the conversation.

"We know what's held it back and these conversations might be the help that golf requires."

Comments

Join the conversation

46 comments

  • Comment posted by CJ Durham, today at 18:08

    I like many enjoy our golf but watch less golf as it's appeal has reduced. Some will watch and may even pay but it's unlikely to have a massive following.

  • Comment posted by weedram, today at 18:08

    So this idea means one tournament every 3weeks or so. Which wouldn't impose on the Major tours or tournaments if planned around the PGA and European Tour. Problem being how are they going to justify who plays on this mythical tour. how are they going to decide who is in the top 48 ? The bottom end of the 48 would never be able to plan their season if in the marginal places. i .e. 35/ 48 place

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 18:07

    Pure greed, money will end up ruining all sports

  • Comment posted by Woodman, today at 17:59

    Something else you have to pay for!

  • Comment posted by Brian S, today at 17:50

    Interesting concept, current structures reward a degree of commitment, PGA and ET tied to the classic major tournaments regarding qualification. Those professionals who wish to follow this new path, will not be banned, they will not meet respective Tour and major Championship qualification requirements, nor would I watch an entitled meritocracy.

  • Comment posted by cooperman, today at 17:49

    If it ain't broke don't fix it. Golf ain't broke. Please don't fix it.

  • Comment posted by Wildwood, today at 17:27

    The Tours do not need to ban any players. All they need to do is to change the rules so that a player has to play a high number of events to qualify for the majors, Ryder Cup etc, this number making it difficult to encompass playing on the moneygrabbers tour.

    • Reply posted by Slinger, today at 17:52

      Slinger replied:
      That's already the case for the Ryder Cup. Europeans need to be European Tour members and play a minimum number of events on that tour.

  • Comment posted by e73mJ, today at 17:23

    Greed is not the only negative factor. Climate change and carbon emissions, all those jet setting around the world "chasing sun" and Arab Euros/dollars will contribute negatively. Surely growth in the sporting world has to stop to save the planet???

  • Comment posted by Can we have our ball back , today at 17:20

    Its as though this concept is making millionaires out of paupers - adorning the Green Jacket or lifting the Claret Jug - priceless - things you cant buy - winning 20 million pots - worthless but if thats what floats your boat - well good luck and good riddance

  • Comment posted by Next slide please, today at 17:09

    There is something obscene about all of this. Ditch it guys.

  • Comment posted by amadeus, today at 17:04

    Bring it on ! PGA tour has plundered enough with nothing to show for, so I have no sympathy for PGA. Enough of their monotonous commentary and 25 under par scores and all this political correctness and cookie cutter courses. We need new ideas and change.

  • Comment posted by Enjoy Yourself, today at 16:58

    As someone that doesn't particularly like watching pro golf (I like a game) this isn't going to make me more likely to watch it. In fact it's more likely to turn me away from the game.

    • Reply posted by Doors_of_perception, today at 17:16

      Doors_of_perception replied:
      Exactly what I was thinking. I don’t understand their logic, the nature of golf won’t change dramatically, so it’s not likely to acquire new fans, but it is certainly in danger of losing the ones it has, like myself.

  • Comment posted by rambo 73, today at 16:55

    Let the cheats like Reed,Kuchar etc sign up for this and let the honest golfers ply their trade on the the official tours get ranking points,play in the majors and the Ryder Cup.

  • Comment posted by True European, today at 16:54

    First Kerry Packer, then the recent (never got off the ground) ESL and now these guys. Americans playing with Saudi money, so when you lose will MBS decide their fate !

  • Comment posted by Nicholas, today at 16:50

    interwsting that the picture is of Westwood, a supporter of the earlier proposal and is he to be the main pusher of this? It will be unwatchable if those that join and will be excluded from the majors etc

    Our club medal will offer better entertainment if televised especially as winning means something!

  • Comment posted by Renegade2021, today at 16:49

    Golf is a business not a sport anymore..... Every sport will have to be paid for now through Subscription on sky........

  • Comment posted by Champ20ns, today at 16:45

    Before long, simply buying Sky won't give you any meaningful sport beyond tiddlywinks and some womens football.

    Buying Sky will simply give you the right to buy PPV events.

    • Reply posted by Storm_Cloud, today at 17:27

      Storm_Cloud replied:
      Sounds like a great model, if done right. I pay my portion of the rights to rubbish sports like cricket and rugby in the subscription, but if everything was PPV you pay for what you like.

  • Comment posted by Claude, today at 16:45

    Is it true that the beeb are chasing the crazy golf world championship?!

  • Comment posted by golfer666, today at 16:42

    I can remember Pro celebrity golf with Peter Alliss. It was a fantastic programme with the game's legends playing alongside the likes of Ronnie Corbett, Bruce Forsyth, Sean Connery etc. I can't imagine top players would want to take a week out of their schedule now for something like that as the programme makers couldn't afford it. It looks like greed to me but then again I'm not in their shoes!

  • Comment posted by Bandwagon, today at 16:37

    Will we see a backlash as per European Super League ? Exactly the same was said about the proposed teams being banned (there are no legal grounds etc). But when push comes to shove you don't want to be on end of all the abuse.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • An image depicting the features of the BBC Sport app - notifications on a home screen and the home page

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.