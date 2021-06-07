Last updated on .From the section Golf

McIlroy started and finished the day on one-under

Rory McIlroy failed to threaten the top of the leaderboard as he finished on one-under par after his final round at the Memorial Tournament.

The Northern Ireland golfer shot an even-par 72 on day four to leave him 12 shots behind the eventual winner.

Reigning Open champion, Ireland's Shane Lowry, finished on six-under after a final round of 70.

McIlroy's round on Sunday consisted of five birdies and five bogeys as he hit his third 72 of the tournament.

Back-to-back birdies at holes five and six for McIlroy were followed by bogeys on seven and eight.

It left him in a tie for 18th place, with Lowry finishing joint sixth.

Tournament leader after Saturday's round, Jon Rahm, was forced to withdraw despite holding a six-shot lead after being told he tested positive for Covid-19 as he walked off the 18th green.

Patrick Cantlay won the tournament for the second time in three years after prevailing in a play-off with fellow American Collin Morikawa.

The pair shared the lead coming into the final round after a positive Covid-19 test forced Jon Rahm to withdraw.

Morikawa led by one when Cantlay, 29, birdied the 71st hole to go level on 13 under par before narrowly missing a 26ft putt to win it on the final hole.

But Cantlay made par on the first extra hole to secure his fifth career win.