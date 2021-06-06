Last updated on .From the section Golf

Lexi Thompson first qualified for the US Women's Open when she was 12

US Women's Open third round leaderboard -7 L Thompson (US) -6 Y Saso (Phi), -3 J Lee (Kor), M Ganne (US) -2 S Feng (Chi) Selected others: +5 M Reid (Eng) Full leaderboard

American Lexi Thompson shot a five-under-par 66 to take a one-shot lead at the US Women's Open in San Francisco.

The 26-year-old produced her lowest career round, with five birdies.

Thompson - who holds the record as the youngest golfer to qualify for the US Women's Open, set in 2007, when she was 12 - leads the way after round three on seven under par.

Yuka Saso, 19, of the Philippines, bogeyed the 18th hole to card 71 and fall a shot behind Thompson.

Saso had started Saturday with a one-shot lead at The Olympic Club.

Four shots back in joint-third are 17-year-old amateur Megha Ganne of the US and South Korea's Jeongeun Lee.

Thompson said: "I struck it well all day. I made a few good putts out there - and I guess probably just picking up the missed fairways or missed greens when I did, getting up-and-down or just getting it as far as I could out of that rough.

"So it's all about patience out on this golf course because there are going to be bad shots made."

Thompson carded the first bogey-free round of the event.

England's Mel Reid, who led after the opening round, fell to 23rd place, 12 shots off the lead, after carding 78.