Rory McIlroy in tie for 22nd place after shooting 71 on day three of Memorial Tournament

Rory McIlroy
McIlroy shot four birdies and three bogeys on Saturday

Rory McIlroy carded his first below-par round of the tournament to move to one-under after day three of the Memorial Tournament in Ohio.

The Northern Irishman shot a round of 71 to move into a tie for 22nd.

Tournament leader Jon Rahm was forced to withdraw despite holding a six-shot lead, after being told he tested positive for Covid-19 as he walked off the 18th green.

Americans Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay now share the lead on 12 under.

Reigning Open champion Shane Lowry bogeyed the 18th to remain on four-under in a tie for 10th following a level-par 72.

In an up-and-down round McIlroy made birdie twice in the opening five holes, only to follow it up with a bogey at the next on both occasions.

More birdies followed at the seventh and 14th before a bogey on the par four 17th saw him finish on one-under for the day.

