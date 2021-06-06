Last updated on .From the section Golf

McIlroy shot four birdies and three bogeys on Saturday

Rory McIlroy carded his first below-par round of the tournament to move to one-under after day three of the Memorial Tournament in Ohio.

The Northern Irishman shot a round of 71 to move into a tie for 22nd.

Tournament leader Jon Rahm was forced to withdraw despite holding a six-shot lead, after being told he tested positive for Covid-19 as he walked off the 18th green.

Americans Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay now share the lead on 12 under.

Reigning Open champion Shane Lowry bogeyed the 18th to remain on four-under in a tie for 10th following a level-par 72.

McIlroy made four birdies and three bogeys on Saturday but remains well off the pace as Rahm leads American pair Patrick Cantlay and Collin Morikawa.

In an up-and-down round McIlroy made birdie twice in the opening five holes, only to follow it up with a bogey at the next on both occasions.

More birdies followed at the seventh and 14th before a bogey on the par four 17th saw him finish on one-under for the day.