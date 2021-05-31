Last updated on .From the section Golf

Ally Ewing's second LPGA Tour win came on her one-year wedding anniversary

American Ally Ewing secured her second LPGA Tour title by beating Germany's Sophia Popov in the final of the LPGA Matchplay in Las Vegas.

The 28-year-old edged out Women's Open champion Popov 2&1 in the final.

Ewing, ranked 30th in the world, beat Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn 3&2 in the semi-final earlier on in a long and hot day at Shadow Creek.

She said: "It was exhausting. I think I was limping in on the finish line. Fatigue was definitely a factor."

Popov, who provided one of the stories of 2020 with her Women's Open victory at Royal Troon, also said tiredness had an impact on her performance in the final.

"I am just a little sad I couldn't play my best this afternoon," she said.

"I was right there. If I had close to the game I had the last four days, I could have won. For both of us it wasn't our best performance."

Ewing's victory in Vegas is her second tour title after winning the Drive On Championship at Reynolds Lake Oconee last October.