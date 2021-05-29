LPGA Matchplay: Bronte Law and Mel Reid both lose out in lost 16

English pair Bronte Law and Mel Reid both lost in the last 16 of the Bank of Hope LPGA Matchplay in Las Vegas.

American Danielle Kang survived a late charge from Law, winning the final two holes for a two-up victory.

Reid was beaten 5&4 by Australian Minjee Lee, who started her round with a birdie and dominated after that.

Sweden's Anna Nordqvist lost 4&3 to Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn but Germany's Sophia Popov beat Inbee Park of Korea at the second extra hole.

American Ally Ewing, Korea's Eun-hee Ji, China's Shanshan Feng and Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand make up the rest of the quarter-finalists.

Law had levelled her match with the world number six with a birdie at the 14th but handed the lead back to Kang with a bogey at the 17th and the American took the victory with a two-putt birdie at the 18th

"We both played pretty well on the front nine," said Kang. "She definitely outplayed me in the back nine, but I just think I got away with a lot of things."

