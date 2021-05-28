Last updated on .From the section Golf

Bronte Law finished top of Group 12

England's Bronte Law and Mel Reid are through to the last 16 of the Bank of Hope LPGA Matchplay in Las Vegas.

After halving with Amy Olson and beating Austin Ernst 2&1 earlier in the week, Law won 6&5 against Annie Park on Friday to move into the knockout stage.

She will next play American world number six Danielle Kang - the only player to go 3-0 in the group stage.

Reid will face Australian Minjee Lee after winning a sudden-death play-off against Spain's Azahara Munoz.

After a two-up defeat by Munoz and wins over Gerina Piller and Hannah Green in the round-robin, Reid beat her two-time European Solheim Cup team-mate on the first hole of the play-off to advance.

"I didn't want to play many more holes," she said. "I was a bit tired, so I tried to get it done as quickly as possible."

It was one of six sudden-death play-offs on Friday, with Anna Nordqvist eliminating top seed Jin Young Ko of South Korea on the first play-off hole after earlier beating her 5&3.

Thailand's two-time major winner Ariya Jutanugarn eliminated Sarah Schmelzel with a par on the first play-off hole, moving into the knockout phase despite losing twice in the group stage.

American Brittany Altomare knocked out South Korean world number three Kim Sim-young with a par on the second play-off hole.

Sophia Popov, who won the Women's Open in 2020, completes a quartet of Europeans in the knockout stages after a 6&5 victory against Park Sung-hyun of South Korea.